Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 21,294 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

