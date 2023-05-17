Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 308 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $104.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

