Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.40 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CEU. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.47.

TSE:CEU opened at C$2.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$600.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of C$562.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$532.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

