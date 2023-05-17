Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYN. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

