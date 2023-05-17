Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Snap (SNAP)

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2023 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $12.00 to $9.00.

4/28/2023 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $8.00.

4/28/2023 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $9.00.

4/28/2023 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $7.00.

4/28/2023 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00.

4/28/2023 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $11.00.

4/28/2023 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00.

4/28/2023 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $11.00.

4/28/2023 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00.

4/17/2023 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Snap had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $449,069.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,307,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $449,069.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,307,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,701,927 shares in the company, valued at $40,013,398.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,732 shares of company stock worth $4,498,070.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

