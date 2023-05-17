Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7,528.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on RBGLY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,575 ($94.89) to GBX 7,840 ($98.21) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($91.44) to GBX 7,500 ($93.95) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.67) to GBX 6,400 ($80.17) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($97.71) to GBX 8,400 ($105.22) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $16.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $16.78.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.
