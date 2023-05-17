Redburn Partners Upgrades BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to Buy

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $165.00. Redburn Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.98% from the stock’s previous close.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.21. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $188.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

