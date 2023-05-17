Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,124 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Truist Financial lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

