RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $198.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.52.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -41.99%.

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNR. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

