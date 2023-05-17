Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Repsol in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
Repsol Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
