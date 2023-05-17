Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Repsol in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

