Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

ALTG stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.41. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.47 million, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,150,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,177,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,510,000 after buying an additional 828,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,915,000 after buying an additional 689,619 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth about $8,870,000. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $497,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,358,570.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 64,500 shares of company stock worth $895,980. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

See Also

