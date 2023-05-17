Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xencor, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xencor in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xencor’s current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.27). Xencor had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

XNCR opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Xencor by 364.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Xencor by 48.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Xencor by 568.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,602 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $77,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $32,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,602 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $77,747.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,740 shares of company stock valued at $739,628 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

