Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.6 %

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after buying an additional 3,291,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,120,000 after buying an additional 2,712,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

