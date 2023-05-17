Research Analysts Set Expectations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.16). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $755.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.54 million.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 562,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,871,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,043 shares of company stock worth $1,045,508. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

