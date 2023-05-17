Research Analysts Set Expectations for Gain Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Gain Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share.

Separately, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gain Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 55.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

