Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings of ($11.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($10.80). Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($10.30) per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HEPA opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

