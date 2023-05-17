Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings of ($11.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($10.80). Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($10.30) per share.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.