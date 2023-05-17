Research Analysts Set Expectations for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,271,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,904 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

