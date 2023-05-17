Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RVP opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.15. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

