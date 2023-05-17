Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.36.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $107,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $739,404.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $107,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,332. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,400,000 after buying an additional 953,790 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after buying an additional 854,755 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after buying an additional 777,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 658,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVNC stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The business had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Stories

