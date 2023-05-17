Reviewing Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) & Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.33 million 8.16 -$15.45 million ($1.83) -0.56 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$139.98 million ($5.28) -16.77

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,122.89% -212.13% -152.72% Krystal Biotech N/A -25.02% -23.38%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

Krystal Biotech has a consensus price target of $115.80, indicating a potential upside of 30.77%. Given Krystal Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization. Krystal was founded by Krish Krishnan & Suma M. Krishnan on April 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

