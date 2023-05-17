Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rezolute’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RZLT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Rezolute from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

About Rezolute

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Rezolute by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,273 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rezolute by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 48,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rezolute by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Rezolute by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rezolute by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.