Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLTGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rezolute’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RZLT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Rezolute from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Rezolute Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Rezolute by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,273 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rezolute by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 48,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rezolute by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Rezolute by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rezolute by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute



Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading

