Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rezolute’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RZLT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Rezolute from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.
Rezolute Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.59.
About Rezolute
Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.
