Robert W. Baird Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $560.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.20.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $468.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 238.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

