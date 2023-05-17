Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Hits New 52-Week High at $463.86

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $463.86 and last traded at $463.86, with a volume of 65326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $461.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.87 and its 200-day moving average is $434.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.