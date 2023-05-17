Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 231.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

