Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) to Sector Perform

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

MMP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $64.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

