Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.69 per share, with a total value of $100,805.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,563.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,805.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $16,110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,455,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,056,235.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,159,448 shares of company stock valued at $47,345,633. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.