Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 922 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $309,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $148.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.38. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $165.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

