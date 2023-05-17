Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $207,000 Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.57.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $333.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.13. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Articles

