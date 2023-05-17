Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $119,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.