Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $152,000 in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.
Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $35.00.
F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
