Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $152,000 in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas K. Ammerman acquired 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $201,667.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $660,667.

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.