Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Olaplex by 13,198.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 225,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Stock Down 9.6 %

Olaplex stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 9.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.19 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

