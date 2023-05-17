Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFG. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth $1,564,320,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 29,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.30. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $67.45 and a one year high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.66.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

