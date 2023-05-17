Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPM. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 75,218 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 27,541 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of WPM opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WPM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

