Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,724 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,724 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in UFP Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in UFP Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in UFP Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $790,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,284,171.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $790,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,284,171.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,099,601.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,280,493.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.48. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $99.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

