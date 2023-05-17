Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Ryder System has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $10.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Ryder System Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $102.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ryder System by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after acquiring an additional 101,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ryder System by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,196,000 after acquiring an additional 67,658 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Featured Stories

