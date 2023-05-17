Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director Brian A. Prinz Buys 3,175 Shares

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) Director Brian A. Prinz acquired 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,096.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,875.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sachem Capital Trading Down 3.8 %

Sachem Capital stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $134.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73.

Sachem Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.94%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.05%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 118,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

