Saga Communications, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SGA)

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Saga Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.

Saga Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SGA opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $122.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Saga Communications

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGA shares. StockNews.com lowered Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

