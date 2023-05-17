SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Raised to $179.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

SAP stock opened at $133.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.61. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

