SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Raised to $179.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.42% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.
SAP Stock Performance
SAP stock opened at $133.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.61. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.