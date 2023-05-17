Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, COO David Todd Pearson acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at $116,490. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 101,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,561.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Todd Pearson bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,745 shares of company stock worth $653,552. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 83.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 65.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 43.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $813.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 143.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFS. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

