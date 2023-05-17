Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 128,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Shares of BFS opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $813.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.90%.

Insider Activity at Saul Centers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

In other news, COO David Todd Pearson bought 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,490. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.29 per share, for a total transaction of $171,277.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,940,237.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,745 shares of company stock worth $653,552. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

