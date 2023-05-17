Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 128,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Saul Centers Price Performance
Shares of BFS opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $813.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64.
Saul Centers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.90%.
Insider Activity at Saul Centers
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.
