SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Director Timothy L. Claxton Purchases 3,000 Shares

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) Director Timothy L. Claxton purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,175 shares in the company, valued at $52,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

SBFG opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.80.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 169,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

