SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $306.00 at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $231.79 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $229.48 and a 52-week high of $356.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

