Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 94.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

