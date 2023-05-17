Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Reduced by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on STX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

