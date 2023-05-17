Seaport Res Ptn Comments on SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.23.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 108,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 108,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 341,926 shares of company stock worth $1,776,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,112,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,524,000 after acquiring an additional 721,911 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

