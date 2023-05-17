Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SELB. StockNews.com cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 3,967.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 841,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 820,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Trading Down 6.5 %

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Selecta Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.