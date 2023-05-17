ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer Sells 69 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $468.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.90, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.47.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

