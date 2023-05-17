Short Interest in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expands By 7.8%

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $152.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average of $143.29. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,747,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.