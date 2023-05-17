Short Interest in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Rises By 7.5%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 8,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE CIM opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $189.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 57.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.