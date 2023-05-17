Short Interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Rises By 7.7%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,340,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 30,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

CLF stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

